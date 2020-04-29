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Dr. Rashid Buttar THE CORONAVIRUS AGENDA - WHAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW - Part 1 - LondonRealTV
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149 views • April 29, 2020
Dr. Rashid Buttar - THE CORONAVIRUS AGENDA - WHAT THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW - Part 1 of 4 - LondonRealTV with Brian Rose.
Dr. Rashid Buttar is the osteopathic physician and author best known for his views on Coronavirus and its management.
His first book, “The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away” became a Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Amazon INTERNATIONAL BEST SELLER and has now been translated into multiple languages.
The current global threat under the guise of COVID-19
He is appearing on London Real April 27 at 5pm UK time to raise awareness and share truth regarding the current global threat we are facing under the guise of COVID-19.
Dr. Rashid Buttar is the osteopathic physician and author best known for his views on Coronavirus and its management.
His first book, “The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away” became a Wall Street Journal, USA Today and Amazon INTERNATIONAL BEST SELLER and has now been translated into multiple languages.
The current global threat under the guise of COVID-19
He is appearing on London Real April 27 at 5pm UK time to raise awareness and share truth regarding the current global threat we are facing under the guise of COVID-19.
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