Cannabis PreRoll Automation

CannaMation's team of Robotics specialist have set out to create the best Pre-Roll robot on the market.





The key benefit is weight metric, one cone size, 100% yield and instantaneous startup for the Greatest ROI and UpTime.





Their first mission was to create true pre-roll automation that hits the parameters you require. It is weight and density centric. It is efficient, not taking endless pre-roll cones to calibrate your parameters.





They understand "smokability", consistency, and depending on your strain you can dial in consistent and exact cone density from the crutch to the tip.





The PreRoll Maxx machine can use one size cones and deliver your choice of finished twist or folds ends. All this without the need for secondary operations. The PreRoll Maxx is real and will deliver the exact weights from the first pre-roll cone to the last.





