Apocalypse Watch E119: Gulf Fishing, IRS Shenanigans, Trump Mugshot
Published 19 hours ago

In an episode devoid of politics, Johnny Watcher, TwoShoes and DQ share stories of encounters with the IRS and take a few minutes to appreciate Trump's epic mugshot. The Onion, Babylon Bee, Mad Magazine and Cracked get some airtime along with fishing in the Gulf and stump removal.

trumpfunnyirsnewapocalypsearkansasfishing

