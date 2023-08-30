Apocalypse Watch E119: Gulf Fishing, IRS Shenanigans, Trump Mugshot

In an episode devoid of politics, Johnny Watcher, TwoShoes and DQ share stories of encounters with the IRS and take a few minutes to appreciate Trump's epic mugshot. The Onion, Babylon Bee, Mad Magazine and Cracked get some airtime along with fishing in the Gulf and stump removal.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.