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It's Painful To Watch. C'mon Man - Boe Jiden Dementia - You Know The Thing - Where The Hell Are We?
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425 views • July 10, 2021
Presiding, but not a president! IT'S REALLY PAINFUL! Make up your mind, time for the NO JOE uprising? You decide America!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
If you subscribe to TELEGRAM please feel free to join my channel "WORLDWIDE CURRENT ISSUES" Thank you! I do my own research, but rely on experts for medical knowledge, as that is not my field of expertise!
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