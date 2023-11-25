THE REVELATION OF JESUS CHRIST - CHAPTER 12A

Recapping the Chiastic Structure of the Book of Revelation
Genesis 3:15 - Introduction to the Seed War, Rev 12 - The Conclusion
Who is the Woman Clothed With the Sun? Mary? Physical Israel? Spiritual Israel?
Physical Israel vs. Spiritual Israel
Romans 9:6 For they are not all Israel who are descended from Israel
