Territorial Citizenship: A Historical Overview of US and UK Immigration Legislation and Migration

This report examines the historical acquisition of territories by the U.S. and UK, focusing on citizenship grants from 1607 to 1997. It analyzes legal acts, migration patterns, and cultural impacts, raising questions about policy logic and security implications, offering a critical perspective on governance and demographic shifts.

Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News and Substack https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/territorial-citizenship-a-historical

#TerritorialCitizenship #USImmigrationHistory #UKImmigrationHistory #TerritorialExpansion #CitizenshipGrants