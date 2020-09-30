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THE MACHINE SAYS NO!!!!
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23 views • September 30, 2020
So the machine says no censorship any sort of comment or uploads against the narrative is Banned the machine says " NO" and you must listen behave shut up sit down don't speak shut up !!!
Follow the money people it leads to Westminster and central government including the governments of Scotland wales and northern Ireland there is profit to be made form your sickness especially should you get one from this toxic jab do not get your family injected do not accept the virus it is a hoax to cull dumb down weaken and create a subservient society
Sir Patrick Vallance has a £600,000 shareholding in a pharmaceuticals giant which is racing to develop a COVID vaccine for the Government, a report has revealed.
The Chief Scientific Adviser holds the deferred bonus of 43,111 shares in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) from his time as president of the multinational company.
Sir Patrick has already sold more than £5 million in shares he received during his tenure from 2012 to 2018 when he was appointed by the Government.
* DO NOT BELIEVE WHAT I POST RESEARCH WHAT I POST *
https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/home/
https://www.astrazeneca.co.uk/
https://www.pfizer.com/
https://www.minds.com/THEWATCHINGOBSE...
#youtube#censorship#vaccines
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
Follow the money people it leads to Westminster and central government including the governments of Scotland wales and northern Ireland there is profit to be made form your sickness especially should you get one from this toxic jab do not get your family injected do not accept the virus it is a hoax to cull dumb down weaken and create a subservient society
Sir Patrick Vallance has a £600,000 shareholding in a pharmaceuticals giant which is racing to develop a COVID vaccine for the Government, a report has revealed.
The Chief Scientific Adviser holds the deferred bonus of 43,111 shares in GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) from his time as president of the multinational company.
Sir Patrick has already sold more than £5 million in shares he received during his tenure from 2012 to 2018 when he was appointed by the Government.
* DO NOT BELIEVE WHAT I POST RESEARCH WHAT I POST *
https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/home/
https://www.astrazeneca.co.uk/
https://www.pfizer.com/
https://www.minds.com/THEWATCHINGOBSE...
#youtube#censorship#vaccines
Shared from and subscribe to:
THEWATCHINGOBSERVER76
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdp6aTwZsNAibghi4-jJ5aw
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