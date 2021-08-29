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GOP Rep. Demands Milley, Austin Inform Americans About Biden’s True Mental Status
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60 views • August 29, 2021
Jonathan Davis from Trending Politics reports, Ohio Republican Rep. Bill Johnson said Tuesday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley should resign if they were the ones who gave Joe Biden the Afghanistan withdrawal plan that has turned into a chaotic mess.
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