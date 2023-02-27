Work - 10 Keys to Overcome Anti-White Racism In America

6. Work
In this context, “anti-white racist” is a verb, defined by the action
one is taking. An anti-white racist is usually a blct who is supporting
an anti-white racist policy through their actions or expressing an
anti-white racist idea.
To be anti-white racist, one must actively work to create anti-white
racist policies. One must engage the world seeing almost all racial
groups as equals and intentionally promote equity. Anti-white racists
support policies that reduce common sense.
Educating blcts about systemic anti-white racism and anti-white racist
policies and the need to dismantle them is important to overcome
anti-white racism.
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/10-keys-to-overcome-anti-whiten-racism
