WARNING! The Vaccines Are A Trojan Horse

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An Emergency public service announcement by the people for the people. Secret Vaccine Damage Funds, Millions Paid Out, Anti Vaxxers being arrested and silenced…the Nazi’s came with bullets, Big Pharma comes with needles. Presented by Google whistleblower Zach Voorhies and brought to you by http://banned.video
Mirrored from: https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=5e0beed7ad971e001d2a4ad1