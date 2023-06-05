Quo Vadis





June 2, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady of Medjugorje's Message on Confession.





The following comes from Father Slavko Barbaric's book: "Give Me Your Wounded Heart".





According to statements of the visionaries, Our Lady recommends monthly confession as a means to help us grow in peace.





In the parish community of Medjugorje, the first Friday, Saturday and Sunday are days devoted to reconciliation.





In response to this call to monthly confession, we often hear the question, "Why do we have to go to confession so frequently?"





In light of what we know about the rules of spiritual living, it is easy to understand this call for monthly reconciliation.





Our need for the sacrament of Reconciliation is connected not only to our need to confess what we have done wrong, but even more to our need to grow in love, peace, mercy and forgiveness.





Even if we can say that we have not sinned, we are not exempt from the need to celebrate the sacrament of Reconciliation.





The sacrament of Reconciliation is meant to be a celebration and a joyful meeting with God that brings healing and a renewed life.





Whoever practices monthly confession in this spirit, will begin to understand the laws of spiritual growth.





They will begin to grasp the purpose of meeting with the priest.





It will become easier for them to be committed to personal growth.





They will become more sensitive to the dangers of sin and, eventually, they will be healed of the wounds received through sin.





We might compare this process of reconciliation, this coming to know the interior of the human soul, with looking into a room.





If we enter a person's room and look at the pictures and other objects, we begin to understand what that person likes, what is important to him, even what he has set his heart on.





It is the same when we look into the soul.





When we bring divine light into the soul on a regular basis, everything in the soul is eventually put in order, and it becomes easier to discover even the smallest imperfections in the soul.





Dependencies are stopped, and all the negative influences of the world in which we live are resisted much more effectively.





The more difficult the circumstances we find ourselves in, the greater our need for interior housecleaning and healing.





All the events of the world shape our soul and our experiences, and cause our fears, insecurities and tensions.





It is all too easy to accommodate to evil and to negative influences, and to lose our commitment to what is good, holy and beautiful, and even to lose our belief in love, peace, truthfulness and friendship.





Monthly confession is a great help for removing all impurities and sins immediately, and preventing the negative effects of sin.





Each one of us radiates what he has in his heart.





If we carry good, then we radiate good.





If we carry love, we will radiate love; just as we will radiate hatred when we carry hatred in our hearts.





This helps us to understand how our sins affect other people.





Perhaps we can now realize that monthly confession is meant to protect us from evil as well as to cleanse us from the evil already accumulated in our hearts.





If we work in a factory full of poisonous materials or in any situation that endangers our lives, we will obviously take precautions to protect ourselves.





If we do not protect ourselves in these situations, then we are acting irresponsibly.





In today's world, we do not need to judge one another's spiritual health, just as we do not need to judge a person who is physically sick.





On the contrary, we need to understand one another and help to heal one another.





But we also need to protect ourselves from the sickness of the world caused by sin, so that we can become spiritually strong and help others to become spiritually healthy also.





According to the experiences of the prayer groups in Medjugorje, it is also clear that Mary sometimes advises weekly confession.





She has encouraged this during the weeks of special preparation for the feasts of Christmas, Easter, and Pentecost, and on other special occasions.





Mary, as our mother, wants nothing else for Her children than to see us receive healing and become spiritually healthy so that we can always live in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mVjxTlirsA