AGENDA 2030 – Dutch Farmers, Train Derailments, and EPA Land Grabs

The failing desperate race to execute the United Nations World Government Agenda





https://gregreese.substack.com

Infowars Platinum is now LIVE! Save 40% on our latest line of products that promotes a healthy lifestyle globalists DO NOT want you to have!

Get 25% OFF our latest Health & Wellness products today! Infowars M.D. is THE revolutionary series of lifestyle-altering products you've been looking for!

Left-wing radicals are attempting to destroy Alex Jones via the court system! Please help Alex by making a donation to his legal defense at Saveinfowars.com to keep him in the fight! Don't let the NWO be successful with their latest weapon against Free Speech!





Shared from and subscribe to:

Greg Reese

https://freeworldnews.tv/channel/greg-reese