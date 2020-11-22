Miles Guo’s broadcasting on November 22, 2020 : relationship among aliens and various dimensions; in every critical moment in human’s history, there were unexplainable natural phenomena effects

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Miles Guo’s broadcasting on November 22, 2020 responding to fellow fighters’ questions: relationship among aliens and various dimensions; in every critical moment in human’s history, there were unexplainable natural phenomena effects; Chinese people have suffering this CCP catastrophe results from Karma or retribution - in our history too many events we Chinese people killing our own people, we need to introspect our own history - understanding the truth of history is the key to understand the current situation and our future; our New Federal State of China will create the Righteousness, not like the other organizations for purpose of grabbing big money and power
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