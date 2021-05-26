WHAT ARE THEY PLANNING? - Pentagon HINTS At Alien Invasion? - Could THIS Be The Next False Flag?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
While there's no doubt a lot of truth to aliens existing (mathematically they kind of have to), there's a lot more to this story. With all of the news coverage lately, it seems as though we're being primed for a fake alien invasion. The news cycle is constantly focusing in on UFOs and the potential of a serious release regarding the history of UFOs visiting Earth.
We've all seen things, but how often are those UFOs we see in the sky actually aliens and how often are they secret government operations and technologies?
Hollywood has indoctrinated us into expecting an alien invasion at some point. We've been conditioned. Is that the next big false flag? Is that the next big fear based story to take the world by storm as the control complex gets so much bigger?
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND WAM's CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/40K5mD4dKmZh/
World Alternative Media