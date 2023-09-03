Create New Account
God's Two Minute (Year) Warning?
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
Published 17 hours ago

Per Leviticus 26 and Deuteronomy 28, God gives us warnings before He judges us with the next set of more severe Plagues. But, are there two year warnings before the final judgment begins? Will there be a two year warning before the Great Tribulation starts? What would the warnings resemble? Are we observing some of those warnings right now? Join us!

Keywords
bible prophecyrevelationgreat tribulationburning mancomet nishimura

