Technocracy is the most radical form of totalitarianism.
In short, Technocracy is a scientific dictatorship that uses energy credits as a means of exchange.
Energy credits are allocated by the technocrats (scientists and engineers who control everything) in such a way as to socially engineer its subjects into complete and total obedience. George Orwell represented it in his novel 1984 through the means of fear and pain, and Aldous Huxley, through the means of lust and pleasure, in A Brave New World.
Here is everything you need to know about Technocracy.
Shownotes - https://theonerds.net/what-is-technocracy/ #technocracy #sustainability #netzero
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.