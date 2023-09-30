What is Technocracy?

Technocracy is the most radical form of totalitarianism. In short, Technocracy is a scientific dictatorship that uses energy credits as a means of exchange.



Energy credits are allocated by the technocrats (scientists and engineers who control everything) in such a way as to socially engineer its subjects into complete and total obedience. George Orwell represented it in his novel 1984 through the means of fear and pain, and Aldous Huxley, through the means of lust and pleasure, in A Brave New World.



Here is everything you need to know about Technocracy.



