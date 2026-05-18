Isochronic: 285 Hz Sound Healing Quantum Field Recalibration & Cellular Regeneration w/ Affirmations

This video is provided for educational purposes only. Sound frequencies work with your body's natural biological rhythms to support healing and balance. You are encouraged to do your own research and use your own judgment regarding which frequencies to use, how often, and how long to apply them. Results vary individually. Some users may experience temporary detoxification responses—headaches, fatigue, or digestive changes—as the body releases stored toxins. To support this process, prioritize hydration, rest, grounding, and warm Epson salt baths. Always listen to your body.





Time Stamps for Affirmation Statements by Frequency Pairing

0:00 285 Hz + 2 Hz (Delta Waves: Deep Cellular Trauma Release)

"Every cell in my body releases stored trauma. My DNA remembers its divine blueprint, dissolving pain and restoring perfect alignment."





3:00 285 Hz + 4 Hz (Theta-Delta Bridge: Structural Recalibration)

"My bones, muscles, and fascia realign with cosmic order. All distortions from injury or stress dissolve into light."





6:00 285 Hz + 7.83 Hz (Schumann Resonance: Biofield Grounding)

"My body syncs with Earth's heartbeat. Electromagnetic pollution transmutes into coherent light, restoring my natural pain-free state."





9:00 285 Hz + 10 Hz (Alpha Waves: Nervous System Harmonization)

"My nervous system radiates peace. Every nerve pathway conducts only signals of vitality and ease."





12:00 285 Hz + 12 Hz (Alpha-Theta Transition: Emotional Pain Release)

"I release all emotional imprints stored in my tissues. My body vibrates with pure, pain-free energy."





15:00 285 Hz + 40 Hz (Gamma Waves: Quantum DNA Repair)

"I am a being of radiant health. Every cell vibrates with flawless order, free from distortion or discomfort."





For more information on the benefits of 285 Hz paired with these other frequencies see https://thelivingarts.xyz/285-hz-affirmations





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