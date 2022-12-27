Three busloads of migrant families unload near U.S. VP’s doorstep

RT





Dec 26, 2022





Over 100 migrants, including small children, were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris's residence in Washington DC on a bitterly cold Christmas Eve.





Three buses carrying between 110 and 130 migrants from the southwest border in Texas were met by local volunteers, who handed out blankets and took them to a local church for shelter. Many of the migrants were wearing just T-shirts ,despite temperatures sinking as low as -9 degrees Celsius.





White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan commented on the bus drop-offs, calling them a ‘cruel, dangerous, and shameful stunt.’





