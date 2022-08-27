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Professor Dr. Knut Löschke studied crystallography, chemistry, physics, mathematics and computer science, founded a successful IT company and is honorary professor at the University of Technology, Economics and Culture (HTWK) Leipzig. He served the German Bundestag as an expert in the study commission “Artificial Intelligence”. The scientist, born in 1950, can look back on an extremely successful career that has always been in the service of science. But now he’s “fed up”. In a thousandfold shared Facebook post he targeted today’s zeitgeist – and received huge amounts of support.
https://www.vikendi.net/2021/10/22/science-is-made-the-whore-of-politics/