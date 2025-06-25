Where is your Rock

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Built Upon the Rock: Christ Our Sure Foundation

Believers to build their lives upon the Rock, which is none other than Jesus Christ. Drawing from Matthew 7:24-27 (KJV), he contrasts the wise man, who hears and does the Word of God, with the foolish man, who hears but does not. The wise man builds on a sure foundation — Christ and His Word — while the foolish man builds on sand, without true spiritual grounding.

This spiritual house-building metaphor represents our Christian life. Pastor Larry reminds us that this is spiritual warfare: we wrestle against our own sinful nature, the lure of the world, and the schemes of Satan — but we also bear responsibility for our own choices. Victory comes by submitting to Christ, drawing near to God, and being rooted in the truth of His Word.

He emphasizes that the Rock has always been present — Christ, the eternal Word, seen throughout Scripture: in Moses striking the rock (Numbers 20), in the cleft of the rock where Moses is hidden (Exodus 33), and in Paul’s words in 1 Corinthians 10:4: “that Rock was Christ.” He is the Rock that will destroy the kingdoms of men (Daniel 2), the Rock upon which the church is built (Matthew 16:18), and the Rock that provides living water and salvation to all who believe.

Without Christ as the foundation, we cannot stand in the day of judgment. He is the only refuge from the consuming holiness of God. Therefore, Pastor Larry urges all — believer and unbeliever alike — to be hidden in the cleft of the Rock, covered by Christ, and to hunger and thirst after righteousness, as Jesus taught in Matthew 5.

Key Scriptures (KJV):

• “Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock.” — Matthew 7:24

• “That Rock was Christ.” — 1 Corinthians 10:4

• “He only is my rock and my salvation: he is my defence; I shall not be moved.” — Psalm 62:6

• “And it shall come to pass, while my glory passeth by, that I will put thee in a clift of the rock, and will cover thee with my hand…” — Exodus 33:22

• “Upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” — Matthew 16:18



