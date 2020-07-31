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Nicea 325 Anno Demini, 7,000 year old Secrets that You Should Know pt 2 of 4
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130 views • July 31, 2020
These next 3 parts will tell you some truth that I doubt that you have ever heard anything about unless you saw some of my videos from the Wes Truther youtube channel before 'they' took it down and have since censored me on any youtube channel I open-
But you will learn some new information that should be quite awakening for you- Brighteon is the best place to expose truth- And in the next parts of four you certainly will hear some truth that's been kept secret for thousands of years and caused many to live lives of ignorance- Subscribe, share and send me a email at [email protected] or text me for my sources of research- This 4 part series has content that is almost impossible to google search or find-
But you will learn some new information that should be quite awakening for you- Brighteon is the best place to expose truth- And in the next parts of four you certainly will hear some truth that's been kept secret for thousands of years and caused many to live lives of ignorance- Subscribe, share and send me a email at [email protected] or text me for my sources of research- This 4 part series has content that is almost impossible to google search or find-
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