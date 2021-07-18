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Tim Truth: 'The New Normal' Newspeak Roll Out Of A New Pavlovian Device (News Compilation)[18.07.2021]
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Note: What is New Public Management Speak (NPM), Newspeak and Doublespeak ?
Answer: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989](59:16 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Origibal title:
Tim Truth· GroupDiscover.com uploaded: "The New Normal" Newspeak: The Roll Out Of A New Pavlovian Device - News Compilation
53 minutes ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1WZgYdTVLk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Q29eTzce_6sjg79i2K-WQ/videos
https://groupdiscover.com/login
https://twitter.com/timtruth1
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/New-normal:a
Answer: Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989](59:16 min)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
Origibal title:
Tim Truth· GroupDiscover.com uploaded: "The New Normal" Newspeak: The Roll Out Of A New Pavlovian Device - News Compilation
53 minutes ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M1WZgYdTVLk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Q29eTzce_6sjg79i2K-WQ/videos
https://groupdiscover.com/login
https://twitter.com/timtruth1
https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/New-normal:a
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