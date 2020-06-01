© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Imbriano: 60GHz blocks Oxygen uptake=fake virus=kill grid= forced vaccinations
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • June 01, 2020
Very important information you will hear nowhere else!
Joe Imbriano discusses the plan to microwave all of us and how it eventually will result in forced vaccinations unless we thwart their evil plans for culling humanity.
www.5gdangers.com
Register for the 5G Summit here! Starts 1st June 2020!
https://the5gsummit.com/?idev_id=28504
Joe Imbriano discusses the plan to microwave all of us and how it eventually will result in forced vaccinations unless we thwart their evil plans for culling humanity.
www.5gdangers.com
Register for the 5G Summit here! Starts 1st June 2020!
https://the5gsummit.com/?idev_id=28504
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.