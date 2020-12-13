BREAKING_ Technology Expert Can Determine If Ballots are Legitimate or Fake in Seconds.

THIS IS HUGE: “It’s a Real Simple Fact to Prove that There Was Massive Fraud in This Election” – Inventor of QR Code Can Prove It



Exclusive interview with Jovan Hutton Pulitzer about his ability to digitally examine millions of ballots to scientifically prove if ballots are authentic or fake. He says we need to access the physical and digital ballots and within seconds can determine authenticity. His technology and approach have nothing to do with accessing the actual Dominion or other vendor machines.

President Trump has the law and the US Constitution on his side.



Back on November 6th, only three days after the election, retired Intel Operative Tony Shaffer, said not to worry, the President has the Constitution on his side and will win the election.