RT News May 18, 2024 2PM GMT

May 18, 2024





Courtesy of rt.com









Israel is heckled at an International Court of Justice hearing as the country tries to shift the blame for its offensive that has killed more than 35 thousand in Gaza. Amid criticism from the UN, the US unveils a floating dock to deliver aid to Gaza, while most land crossings remain closed as drivers trying to transport much-needed supplies are attacked by Israeli settlers. The Slovak defense minister says Western media bears the blame for provoking the assassination attempt on PM Robert Fico. A former Slovak Prime Minister backed the accusations in an exclusive interview with RT. Draconian law made by a semi-legitimate government. That’s how protesters describe the new mobilization legislation coming into force in Ukraine.