PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. ANA MARIA MIHALCEA, MD, PhD AND GUEST NIKKI FLORIO 27TH SEPT 2022

Dr. Ana’s Science of Light Radio Show

MONDAY

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/



11 PM UK - 3 PM PACIFIC - 5 PM CENTRAL - 6 PM EASTERN

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD interviews Nikki Florio, founder of Bee Heroic.

In this enlightening discussion, we address the connection of human health to the health of our planet – and how both are under extinction threat by the great reset agenda. We discuss chemtrails and their adverse health effects, weather warfare, aerosolized nanotechnology which compounds the toxicity of C19 injections and much background information that everyone needs to know about. This is our planet. Take action today to save it from extinction.

More information about Bee Heroic:

https://www.beeheroic.com/

Dr. Ana Mihalcea is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician and President of AM Medical LLC, an integrative health clinic with a focus on anti-aging and reversal of all diseases. Dr. Ana is the Award-winning Author of the book “Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity”. She is also an advocate for medical freedom.For more information on

Light Medicine – A New Paradigm – The Science of Light, Spirit and Longevity

www.arthemasophiapublishing.com

Dr. Ana’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics like dangers of C19 injectables, Long Covid and vax injury reversal and more

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/

https://arthemasophiapublishing.com/





