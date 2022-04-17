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Yeshua the Messiah--Our Passover is Preparing Us for the Final Exodus, ARE YOU READY?
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56 views • April 17, 2022
We take a close look at the Torah instructions about Passover and how Yeshua the Messiah fulfilled the Pesach in His sufferings and death on the execution stake, and fulfilled the offering of the omer reishit--the first sheaf of barley in his resurrection. We make application to our present day preparation for the final exodus.
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