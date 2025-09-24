© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 3 BC Christ was born in Bethlehem Israel and the world finally had a savior. Today 9/25/2025 is the two thousand and twenty eight anniversary of the seminal event in all of history; The crucifixion and resurrection of Christ.
Biblical Health #66: 9/25/2025 The 2028th Anniversary Of Christ's Miraculous Birth On Earth...
christ birth, birthday of God, biblical calculations, jewish holidays, rosh hashanna, feast of trumpets, religion, worship