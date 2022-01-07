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Death Rates EXPLODE 40%, Nanotech and Covid Vaccines, and Big Pharma Owns All of Medicine
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272 views • January 07, 2022
Insurance Companies Reveal Deaths Up 40% in 2021
Nanotech in Covid Vaccines?
Big Pharma Owns Every Sector of Medicine
Sources Cited:
http://www.imusenvironmentalhealth.org/coronavirus-gives-a-dangerous-boost-to-darpas-darkest-agenda/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-life-insurance-companies-sound-death-alert-warnings-over-excess-deaths-covid.html
https://globalnews.ca/news/5702980/how-drug-reps-pitch-doctors/
https://globalnews.ca/news/5664978/opioid-addiction-from-prescriptions/
https://www.alternet.org/2016/07/big-pharma-bribes-doctors-sell-drugs/
https://globalnews.ca/news/5738386/canadian-medical-school-funding/
https://www.sciencealert.com/how-much-top-journal-editors-get-paid-by-big-pharma-corrupt
https://www.yahoo.com/now/congress-big-pharma-money-123757664.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAIJkSWx8-N1--_iGDKAjNSghTHFxNQyWP9SEWbLfOSM8354rjNzG48I5oOvpRIofPRLGs0x_5NM-HzOaJtjK76vBBAovBshF4PN7NmhHP79L-BEse9p0yrbOWQe7wSa708tW14Fnjtvifgr-M_mE8cHn9fJ1F9Y0FYG241CeREpW
https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1542866/covid-microchip-developer-rollout-vaccine-passport
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-gop-corrupt-republican-politicians-no-better-democrats.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-hypocrisy-in-academe-and-mainstream-media-white-genocide.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-vaccinated-people-dying-from-autoimmune-attacks-against-own-organs.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81495/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/healthy-57-year-old-nashville-doctor-dies-shortly-receiving-pfizer-vaccine-media-blames-death-covid-19/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/covid-vaccines-threat-black-community-according-author-vaccines-dangerous/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10362771/Nurse-wakes-28-day-Covid-coma-medics-VIAGRA.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-02-93percent-post-vaccination-deaths-caused-by-jabs.html
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/yet-another-independent-study-confirms
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cnn-story-perfectly-captures-mass-covid-neuroticism-2021
https://nypost.com/2022/01/03/dutch-police-dog-bites-anti-lockdown-protester-as-demonstration-turns-violent/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/shocking-video-melbourne-man-lights-fire-victorias-vaccine-mandates/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-31-mitre-corp-rolls-out-vaccine-credential-initiative-ccp.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-06-pilot-dropping-flies-crushing-chest-pains-vaccines.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-06-british-pm-admits-90-percent-icu-patients-vaccinated.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-05-official-government-data-germany-covid-fully-vaccinated-develop-aids.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/covid-insanity-scottish-newspaper-asks-readers-covid-internment-camps-introduced/
https://thepalmierireport.com/triple-vaxxed-reporter-collapses-live-on-air-suffers-five-cardiac-arrestsvideo/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/36-year-old-brazilian-reporter-collapses-suffers-cardiac-arrest-live-tv-broadcast-video/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-05-technological-parasitism-covid-vaccines-contain-nanooctopus-microparticles.html
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/omicron-wave-shatters-israel-s-daily-infection-record-1.10515686
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/31/radiologist-reports-360x-increase-in-adenopathy-swelling-glands-post-covid-19-vaccination/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/renowned-virologist-warns-of-collapse-of-our-health-system-due-to-complications-from-covid-vaccines/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-27-study-400000-people-america-died-covid-vaccines.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/israel-starts-4th-covid-dose-trial-while-pushing-booster-children-12
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/protests-erupt-south-korea-over-vaccination-deaths
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/horror-four-young-soccer-stars-four-different-countries-die-week-suffering-sudden-heart-attack/
Standard and Medical Disclaimer:
All sounds, images, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, news reporting, and review. All medical decisions should be based upon your consultation with your own physician.
Nanotech in Covid Vaccines?
Big Pharma Owns Every Sector of Medicine
Sources Cited:
http://www.imusenvironmentalhealth.org/coronavirus-gives-a-dangerous-boost-to-darpas-darkest-agenda/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-life-insurance-companies-sound-death-alert-warnings-over-excess-deaths-covid.html
https://globalnews.ca/news/5702980/how-drug-reps-pitch-doctors/
https://globalnews.ca/news/5664978/opioid-addiction-from-prescriptions/
https://www.alternet.org/2016/07/big-pharma-bribes-doctors-sell-drugs/
https://globalnews.ca/news/5738386/canadian-medical-school-funding/
https://www.sciencealert.com/how-much-top-journal-editors-get-paid-by-big-pharma-corrupt
https://www.yahoo.com/now/congress-big-pharma-money-123757664.html?guccounter=1&;guce_referrer=aHR0cHM6Ly93d3cuZ29vZ2xlLmNvbS8&guce_referrer_sig=AQAAAIJkSWx8-N1--_iGDKAjNSghTHFxNQyWP9SEWbLfOSM8354rjNzG48I5oOvpRIofPRLGs0x_5NM-HzOaJtjK76vBBAovBshF4PN7NmhHP79L-BEse9p0yrbOWQe7wSa708tW14Fnjtvifgr-M_mE8cHn9fJ1F9Y0FYG241CeREpW
https://openpaymentsdata.cms.gov/
https://www.express.co.uk/news/science/1542866/covid-microchip-developer-rollout-vaccine-passport
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-gop-corrupt-republican-politicians-no-better-democrats.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-hypocrisy-in-academe-and-mainstream-media-white-genocide.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-03-vaccinated-people-dying-from-autoimmune-attacks-against-own-organs.html
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81495/indiana-life-insurance-ceo-says-deaths-are-up-40-among-people-ages.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/healthy-57-year-old-nashville-doctor-dies-shortly-receiving-pfizer-vaccine-media-blames-death-covid-19/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/covid-vaccines-threat-black-community-according-author-vaccines-dangerous/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10362771/Nurse-wakes-28-day-Covid-coma-medics-VIAGRA.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-02-93percent-post-vaccination-deaths-caused-by-jabs.html
https://stevekirsch.substack.com/p/yet-another-independent-study-confirms
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cnn-story-perfectly-captures-mass-covid-neuroticism-2021
https://nypost.com/2022/01/03/dutch-police-dog-bites-anti-lockdown-protester-as-demonstration-turns-violent/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/shocking-video-melbourne-man-lights-fire-victorias-vaccine-mandates/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-31-mitre-corp-rolls-out-vaccine-credential-initiative-ccp.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-06-pilot-dropping-flies-crushing-chest-pains-vaccines.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-06-british-pm-admits-90-percent-icu-patients-vaccinated.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-05-official-government-data-germany-covid-fully-vaccinated-develop-aids.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/covid-insanity-scottish-newspaper-asks-readers-covid-internment-camps-introduced/
https://thepalmierireport.com/triple-vaxxed-reporter-collapses-live-on-air-suffers-five-cardiac-arrestsvideo/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/36-year-old-brazilian-reporter-collapses-suffers-cardiac-arrest-live-tv-broadcast-video/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-05-technological-parasitism-covid-vaccines-contain-nanooctopus-microparticles.html
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/omicron-wave-shatters-israel-s-daily-infection-record-1.10515686
https://dailyexpose.uk/2021/12/31/radiologist-reports-360x-increase-in-adenopathy-swelling-glands-post-covid-19-vaccination/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/renowned-virologist-warns-of-collapse-of-our-health-system-due-to-complications-from-covid-vaccines/
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-27-study-400000-people-america-died-covid-vaccines.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/israel-starts-4th-covid-dose-trial-while-pushing-booster-children-12
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/protests-erupt-south-korea-over-vaccination-deaths
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/horror-four-young-soccer-stars-four-different-countries-die-week-suffering-sudden-heart-attack/
Standard and Medical Disclaimer:
All sounds, images, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, news reporting, and review. All medical decisions should be based upon your consultation with your own physician.
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