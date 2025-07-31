BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ART SCHUMACHER- Invisible Guidance in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (Soure Consciousness Series)
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
45 followers
20 views • 1 day ago

Quantum Nurse https://graceasagra.com/ invite:

Thursday, July 31, 2025 @ 12:00 PM EST  

Guest: Hartmut Schumacher

Topic: The Invisible Guidance in the Age of Artificial Intelligence-

https://www.dragonnous.com

 

Bio:

 

Hartmut Schumacher is the CEO of the Dragon Nous Group — not a traditional coach, but someone who remembers who he truly is. His journey spans Feng Shui, numerology, meditation leadership, and high-level recruiting in aerospace and automotive industries.

Founding Host:

Grace Asagra, RN, PhD

Podcast: Quantum Nurse

http://graceasagra.bio.link/

https://www.quantumnurse.life/

DONATE LINK for Grace Asagra @ Quantum Nurse Podcast

https://patron.podbean.com/QuantumNurse

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=FHUXTQVAVJDPU

Venmo - @Grace-Asagra 609-203-5854

Grace Asagra, RN PhD
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

https://graceasagra.com/

 

Keywords
aisoulintuitionartificialintelligencesourceconsciousnesshumancreativity
