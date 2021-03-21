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"There is no love anywhere like our Father's love" (full message July 12, 1970)
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10 views • March 21, 2021
Listen to the words spoken July 12, 1970, by the spiritual messengers of God, Aka. After the first few minutes, they say:
"Now thy ask, 'What is the great Sword that cuts two ways?' And we would say to you, the great Sword, first, is a battle of minions and spirit and soul for the minds of men, but therefore, by gaining their minds we gain their soul again, and by gaining their soul again, we gain their spirit. For, as we have said before that the spirits of God shall be as the pebbles of a brook, the spirits of man shall be as the pebbles of a river, but the souls of man shall be as the pebbles of an ocean. Therefore, we would say this to thee, there are more bodies than there are souls. There are more souls than there are spirits. For the spirit should know of God at all times. Can thy understand this?...
"Then, now we should explain again. Thy cannot destroy, it was not God’s intent. God did not give man the power to destroy anything. He may change its form only, and use it -- for in the beginning God created man and beast, and the earth itself, and all things in the earth and above it, and all universes and all galaxies. For God created the heaven and earths and earths beyond earths. Can thy understand from which we speak?"
“Yes, Aka.”
"Now, soul Peter, with this in mind, remember -- as thy build, for remember once before, once before Christ said, 'Upon this rock I shall build my church,' he did not mean a great building, he meant the kingdom of God in man.
"Now, soon you will find it necessary that a larger meeting place shall be needed. These raindrops we have seen and we shall provide thee with the necessary tools. But as has been said before, have faith and thy may walk on the water with us...."
.
"For you, and as we say, you, we mean all of you, shall build God’s kingdom on earth. And by building on earth, so shall it be in heaven, and then my Father and yours may bring His children home to His many mansions. Remember, my Father loves you, and He sheds tears; yet, He laughs with you, and cries.
"Now we should tell thee of thy prayers, and by telling you of thy prayers, thy may understand. If a man should lose his arm, and pray for guidance that he may learn to use his other hand in place of two, then we and our Father should send those who have lost their hands to teach this man how to use one hand in place of two. Can you understand of which we speak?"
"Therefore, there are many questions on thy minds at this time. We wish very much to answer all your questions, that thy may understand. But, at this time, there are other things that must come first; can thy understand this?"
“Yes.”
Now, in the next 10-year period, eruptions shall occur across the face of the earth, which shall be the other side of the Sword, the great Sword --for it has begun to cut and slice as we have said before. Now, as we have said before, for those who walk in God’s light, fear not, for God walks with thee. And remember, man may hurl stones at thy body or even kill it, but they cannot destroy thy spirit or thy soul. Can thy understand of which we speak?
“Yes.”
Then, of what thy think, and as what has been told before, shall be not of the same. The earth shall rise and fall again. Where no water flows water shall flow. Where no land has been for many thousands of years, land shall appear again.
"Now we would tell you one other. Very soon entries of another world shall make themselves known upon your world. They shall not try -- they will come peacefully to offer your world the gifts of love of theirs. This is all part, as we have said before, of God’s plan. That is why this work, the accepting of those who come from the heavens and those who emerge from the earth -- you will be the ones who emerge from the earth, they will be the ones who emerge from the sky -- at this time, the whole earth shall bow before Christ, for they shall know of Him -- and there shall be the end of one karma and the entering of another -- to save this world of yours that God loves, this work must go on. It is very important at this time that it reach every living soul on this earth. Can thy understand of which we speak?"
"Nay, thy do not fully understand. But think upon it. And tonight as thy should sleep, think upon God and think upon us, and we should make ourselves known to all of thee...."
"Tonight, form thee a club. Permanent records must be kept."
Please join the Association of Universal Philosophy the spiritual messengers of God asked to be formed. See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Click "Learn more."
Read their words as you listen – https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1970July12.audio.html.
You can read all of the words the spiritual messengers of God spoke from 1970 to 1989 in the Book with Wings series at https://tinyurl.com/ybb36d8j. Click "About the Author" to see all of Aka's books.
Email [email protected] or [email protected].
Follow us – https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy.
"Now thy ask, 'What is the great Sword that cuts two ways?' And we would say to you, the great Sword, first, is a battle of minions and spirit and soul for the minds of men, but therefore, by gaining their minds we gain their soul again, and by gaining their soul again, we gain their spirit. For, as we have said before that the spirits of God shall be as the pebbles of a brook, the spirits of man shall be as the pebbles of a river, but the souls of man shall be as the pebbles of an ocean. Therefore, we would say this to thee, there are more bodies than there are souls. There are more souls than there are spirits. For the spirit should know of God at all times. Can thy understand this?...
"Then, now we should explain again. Thy cannot destroy, it was not God’s intent. God did not give man the power to destroy anything. He may change its form only, and use it -- for in the beginning God created man and beast, and the earth itself, and all things in the earth and above it, and all universes and all galaxies. For God created the heaven and earths and earths beyond earths. Can thy understand from which we speak?"
“Yes, Aka.”
"Now, soul Peter, with this in mind, remember -- as thy build, for remember once before, once before Christ said, 'Upon this rock I shall build my church,' he did not mean a great building, he meant the kingdom of God in man.
"Now, soon you will find it necessary that a larger meeting place shall be needed. These raindrops we have seen and we shall provide thee with the necessary tools. But as has been said before, have faith and thy may walk on the water with us...."
.
"For you, and as we say, you, we mean all of you, shall build God’s kingdom on earth. And by building on earth, so shall it be in heaven, and then my Father and yours may bring His children home to His many mansions. Remember, my Father loves you, and He sheds tears; yet, He laughs with you, and cries.
"Now we should tell thee of thy prayers, and by telling you of thy prayers, thy may understand. If a man should lose his arm, and pray for guidance that he may learn to use his other hand in place of two, then we and our Father should send those who have lost their hands to teach this man how to use one hand in place of two. Can you understand of which we speak?"
"Therefore, there are many questions on thy minds at this time. We wish very much to answer all your questions, that thy may understand. But, at this time, there are other things that must come first; can thy understand this?"
“Yes.”
Now, in the next 10-year period, eruptions shall occur across the face of the earth, which shall be the other side of the Sword, the great Sword --for it has begun to cut and slice as we have said before. Now, as we have said before, for those who walk in God’s light, fear not, for God walks with thee. And remember, man may hurl stones at thy body or even kill it, but they cannot destroy thy spirit or thy soul. Can thy understand of which we speak?
“Yes.”
Then, of what thy think, and as what has been told before, shall be not of the same. The earth shall rise and fall again. Where no water flows water shall flow. Where no land has been for many thousands of years, land shall appear again.
"Now we would tell you one other. Very soon entries of another world shall make themselves known upon your world. They shall not try -- they will come peacefully to offer your world the gifts of love of theirs. This is all part, as we have said before, of God’s plan. That is why this work, the accepting of those who come from the heavens and those who emerge from the earth -- you will be the ones who emerge from the earth, they will be the ones who emerge from the sky -- at this time, the whole earth shall bow before Christ, for they shall know of Him -- and there shall be the end of one karma and the entering of another -- to save this world of yours that God loves, this work must go on. It is very important at this time that it reach every living soul on this earth. Can thy understand of which we speak?"
"Nay, thy do not fully understand. But think upon it. And tonight as thy should sleep, think upon God and think upon us, and we should make ourselves known to all of thee...."
"Tonight, form thee a club. Permanent records must be kept."
Please join the Association of Universal Philosophy the spiritual messengers of God asked to be formed. See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup. Click "Learn more."
Read their words as you listen – https://www.angelfire.com/in4/aup_messiah/1970July12.audio.html.
You can read all of the words the spiritual messengers of God spoke from 1970 to 1989 in the Book with Wings series at https://tinyurl.com/ybb36d8j. Click "About the Author" to see all of Aka's books.
Email [email protected] or [email protected].
Follow us – https://www.facebook.com/AUniversalPhilosophy.
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