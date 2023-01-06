VACCINES & HELL FIRE

Wilful sin cannot be pardoned without repentance. There was no animal sacrifice for wilful sin in the 1st covenant. If you have taken the vaccine and refuse to repent, you are in danger of Hell Fire. Confess your sin to the Lord, and you will receive his love, mercy and forgiveness.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.