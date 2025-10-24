BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Laser Led us Straight to Charlie Kirk’s Potential Assassin! - Israeli News Live
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1329 followers
1
179 views • 24 hours ago

The Laser That Led Us Straight to Charlie Kirk’s Potential Assassin! - Israeli News Live.

Decription and Link: 

Edited Version of Missing Images

In this explosive new investigation, Steven Ben-Nun, Collin from Project Constitution, and Tai Norman reveal the forensic trail that may expose Charlie Kirk’s assassin.

My Wife Jana Bennun Exposing Noahide Laws

https://janasutoova.substack.com/

For months, fragments of evidence were hidden in plain sight — until now.

➤ The Infrared Laser: Caught reflecting off Frank Turnick’s phone, now traced directly to the shooter’s position.

➤ The Bullet in Mid-Air: Frame-by-frame footage reveals the fatal shot that ended Charlie Kirk’s life.

➤ The Shell Casing by the Tent: Physical evidence linking the scene, the shooter, and the hidden angle of fire.

Collin with Project Constitution

https://x.com/ProjectConstitu

Tai Norman

https://x.com/WeAreNotGTM

Link to this video: 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcjJUejV8bQ&t=3051s

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
