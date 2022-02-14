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History of the Church PART 5 Missions
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20 views • February 14, 2022
Missionary Evangelist Robert Breaker talks about the History of the Church. In this part 5, he speaks about Missions, and what the early church did, and how throughout the history of the Church, we see TRUE BELIEVERS doing the same and following Paul and the Bible, rather than man-made tradition.
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