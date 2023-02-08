300 Tonnes of Gold ... that bought America

Check out this conversation I was gonna put in my new book about how America got actually sold for 300 tonnes of gold to China. And China confirming the right people have been placed in the right places to stand down, in the book, was done by sending a spy balloon across the USA, over the now disengaged Minute Man Missiles silos to prove they're not "at ready" status and signaling by allowing a white balloon to fly across US AIRSPACE unaccosted, signaled that "Yes, indeed. It has been done" all players are in place.to allow invasion". It's quite a book. Stranger than fiction if ya ask me.., hit me at [email protected]