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SECESSION IS QUICKLY BECOMING A POPULAR CONCEPT
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100 views • January 30, 2021
As the rigged nature of our systems becomes more and more plain, and the true function of Big Government as the henchman of its Corporate masters gets clearer by the day, the concept of secession is very quickly picking up steam.
A quick survey of recent propaganda/fake news items on the subject reveals just how desperate and downright silly anti-freedom forces in Big Business and Big Government have become...
#SpiritOf1776
#FreeToLeave
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A quick survey of recent propaganda/fake news items on the subject reveals just how desperate and downright silly anti-freedom forces in Big Business and Big Government have become...
#SpiritOf1776
#FreeToLeave
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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