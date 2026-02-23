The Maritime Guillotine – How the Coast Guard Just Locked the Deep State's Last Door

John Michael Chambers reveals the final piece of continuity architecture now activated: the United States Coast Guard's new Special Missions Command—a warfighting arm consolidating every elite interdiction, counter-terror, and anti-trafficking unit into a single force.





This is not a reorganization. It is a strike. As global cartels collapse, crypto laundering networks fall, Red Sea lanes reset, and Caribbean smuggling corridors implode, the deep state's final logistics pipeline—the maritime domain—has just been sealed.





Drugs, cash, crypto, weapons, people. If you're cleaning the world, you close the ports last. Tonight, the Coast Guard just locked the doors.





The timeline never lies. Watch the water.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





