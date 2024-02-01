Catholic Man Moment: Dive into the Depths of Your Faith

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - cmcsmen.net

February 4th 2024

Fifth Sunday of Ordinary Time



Mark 1:29-39: Jesus cured many who were sick with various diseases.

The depth of one's faith is a deeply personal and individual experience. For some, it may be a strong and unshakable belief in the power of Jesus to heal and transform lives. For others, it may be a constant struggle to maintain their faith in the face of doubt and uncertainty. Regardless, faith is ultimately about trust and surrendering to a higher power. It involves seeking guidance and strength from Jesus, and believing in the miracles that He can perform in our lives. As Christians, we are called to reflect the depth of our faith through our actions and prayers. This means not only praying for our own needs, but also for the needs of others, especially our family and friends. Through our prayers and trust in Jesus, we demonstrate our unwavering belief in His ability to heal and transform not only ourselves, but also those we care about.

Gospel

Mk 1:29-39

On leaving the synagogue

Jesus entered the house of Simon and Andrew with James and John.

Simon's mother-in-law lay sick with a fever.

They immediately told him about her.

He approached, grasped her hand, and helped her up.

Then the fever left her and she waited on them.





When it was evening, after sunset,

they brought to him all who were ill or possessed by demons.

The whole town was gathered at the door.

He cured many who were sick with various diseases,

and he drove out many demons,

not permitting them to speak because they knew him.





Rising very early before dawn, he left

and went off to a deserted place, where he prayed.

Simon and those who were with him pursued him

and on finding him said, "Everyone is looking for you."

He told them, "Let us go on to the nearby villages

that I may preach there also.

For this purpose have I come."

So he went into their synagogues,

preaching and driving out demons throughout the whole of Galilee.

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/020424.cfm



