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Porn arrest at Bill Gates' home
Bill Gates
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101 views • August 22, 2020
Kiro7, December 31, 2014

Police arrested a Seattle man at Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ mansion for allegedly collecting more than 6,000 child rape photos.

Rick Allen Jones, reportedly employed as an engineer at the Gates’ home, is also accused of trading pornography images via Gmail.

He is charged with possession of child pornography.
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The 51-year-old has been collecting child porn for a decade, according to King County prosecutors.

In 2013, investigators started looking at Jones.

They were able to track him down in March after he shared a suspicious image through Gmail.

After failing to find Jones at his Ballard apartment, police found later found him at the estate. none of this alleged crime actually happened at the Gates mansion.

While Jones was talking to detectives at the Gates' estate, three more detectives had a search warrant for Jones'Ballard apartment.

There they found more than 6,000 images of graphic child porn and rape, 133 of which were children identified by police.

Jones has not been jailed, but he is ordered to stay away from all children.

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https://www.kiro7.com/news/man-arrested-bill-gates-estate-reportedly-trading-/43531857/
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bill gateschildpornarrest home
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