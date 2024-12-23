SHaDoWCa7 sings What Child is This (Christmas Song) LIVE

Live performance of the Christmas song "What Child is This!"



Listen to my original recording here:

https://www.brighteon.com/e4c64f76-526b-44cc-bd19-c108212d71db

I wish you all a very beautiful and blessed MERRY CHRISTMAS!

Lyrics: What Child is This

What Child is this, who, laid to rest

On Mary's lap is sleeping?

Whom angels greet with anthems sweet,

While shepherds watch are keeping?

This, this is Christ the King,

Whom shepherds guard and angels sing;

Haste, haste, to bring Him laud,

The Babe, the Son of Mary.

Why lies He in such mean estate,

Where ox and ass are feeding?

Good Christians, fear, for sinners here

The silent Word is pleading.

Nails, spear shall pierce Him through,

The cross be borne for both me and you.

Hail, hail the Word made flesh,

The Babe, the Son of Mary.

So bring Him incense, gold and myrrh,

Come peasant, king to own Him;

The King of kings salvation brings,

Let loving hearts enthrone Him.

Raise, raise a song on high,

The virgin sings her lullaby.

Joy, joy the Christ is born,

The Babe, the Son of Mary.