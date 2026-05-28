Allow God's life to take over you | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ​‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

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Align your outer life with your inner life and let Zoe—the divine life of God—flow through you. The dust body is divinised as His life in you brings the mind of Christ, wisdom to rule, and authority to prosper. Like Joseph and Daniel, you carry light, understanding, and power—inviting Him to fill every thought, word, and cell. Earth was made for God-kind people to rule. Will you invite Him today and become a vessel of Zoe life?
Allow God's life to take over you
Prophetic Time | 30 March 2026 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
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