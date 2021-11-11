Sugar And Carbohydrates Leads To Childhood Obesity Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 11/10/21(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATEAir Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the most recent COVID 19 numbers of infections and death. Stating countries that have low numbers of infections and deaths also eat like Asians. Avoiding gluten by eating rice, corn and sweet potatoes.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding childhood obesity. Stating that poor families are feeding their children cheap processed foods that are loaded with sugar and carbohydrates. The World Health Organization says that being obese increases the risk chronic diseases such as heart disease, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, kidney disease, type 2 diabetes and stroke.CallersRandy has questions regarding a dog that has been diagnosed with dementia.Alex has a friend with hair loss and chronic headaches.John has questions concerning knees that pop and crack.Susan has two questions the first concerning lead in Youngevity products. Second she has questions regarding her father who has dementia.#obesity #headaches #kidney