Tulkarm Under Siege, 25 Days of Destruction and Recovery

The military operation in Tulkarm and its camps continues for the 25th day, with ongoing demolitions and occupation forces' movements. After 20 days, the forces withdrew from the eastern neighborhood, leaving massive destruction and homes in Attil turned into military barracks. Dr. Riad Awad, Mayor of Tulkarm, shares efforts to clear roads, restore water, and ease the suffering of residents.
Reporting: tasneem Sleet
Filmed: 20/02/2025
