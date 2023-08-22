HOPELESS MANEUVERS OF THE UKRAINIAN MILITARY

Amid the ongoing fierce Ukrainian counteroffensive, the frontlines remain unchanged.

In the Kherson region, the Russian military is in control of the eastern bank of the Dniepr River. They are destroying the Ukrainian bridgehead near the Antonovsky bridge, where the Ukrainian forces are fighting for their remaining strongholds but have no chance to advance deep into the Russian defences.

In the Zaporozhie region, the frontlines are stable despite Ukrainian attempts to advance. South of Velikaya Novoselka, the Ukrainian military expectedly failed to gain a foothold in the village of Urozhainoe that was abandoned by Russian forces about two weeks ago. Ukrainian forces in the village are being destroyed by Russian artillery shelling and air strikes, they are in just another meat grinder like other village that they captured before.

Meanwhile, the situation on the other main direction of the counteroffensive is not better for the Ukrainian military. Russian forces have recently taken back control of all the outskirts of Klescheevka as a result of successful counterattacks to the south of Artyomovsk. To the west of the city, positional battles continue in the area of the Berkhovka reservoir, where the Ukrainian forces have lost the military initiative.

According to the reports from the front, the Ukrainian Army was forced to transfer some forces from Artyomovsk to reinforce their positions near Kupyansk. However, the military maneuvers are yet to bring any results. According to preliminary reports, the Russian military took control of the village of Sinkovka located on the north-eastern outskirts of the town.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president continues his tour in the West, begging for more and more scrap metal which he cannot even count. In the Netherlands, Zelensky said that Amsterdam would give Kyiv forty-two F-16 fighter jets.

The confused Prime Minister of the Netherlands claimed that there is a total of 42 such aircraft in his country.

In its turn, Denmark promised to transfer nineteen F-16s to Kyiv. The first six aircraft should be reportedly transferred by the end of this year. Eight more will be sent in 2024, and the other five in 2025.

https://southfront.press/hopeless-maneuvers-of-the-ukrainian-military/