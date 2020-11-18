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Breaking: What Trump's Declaration of a National Emergency to deal with the threat of election interference
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194 views • November 18, 2020
Leigh Dundas explains the purpose for the Declaration of a National Emergency, singed in September of 2018, for the purpose of protecting against international interference in the elections which is a national security threat.
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