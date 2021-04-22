Those Companies Who Dared To Speak Out Against CCP Will Be Targets of Boycotts

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4/21/2021 Rubio said, those companies who dared to speak out against CCP will be the targets of boycotts and are going to be kicked out of the country, H&M is an example. But still there are some companies perfectly fine working with CCP, because they are profiting from their business arrangement with CCP.