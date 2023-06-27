Create New Account
🚨 SECOND HUNTER BIDEN WHISTLEBLOWER COMES FORWARD 🚨
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
439 Subscribers
246 views
Published 19 hours ago

Source: https://gab.com/Nea/posts/110618281323211803


Thumbnail: https://twitter.com/steveth75737857/status/1673784080356495361?s=20


🚨Second Hunter Biden whistleblower comes forward


AND HE WALKS WITH A TAP ON THE WRIST.


MARCO POLO RELEASED A 630-PAGE REPORT ON THE BIDEN LAPTOP THAT THOROUGHLY DOCUMENTS 459 CRIMES COMMITTED BY THE BIDEN'S & THEIR ASSOCIATES.


•140 BUSINESS CRIMES

•191 SEX CRIMES

•128 DRUG CRIMES


FREE DIGITAL COPY:

http://BidenCrimes.info


PURCHASE PHYSICAL BOOK:

http://MarcoPolo.support

gundojincestbaalmolechmerrick garlandapollyonwhoresjoseph robinette bidenrobert hunter bidenlaptop from hellashley bidenhomosexual banking mafiatwo tiered system of justiceirresponsible drug usage

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
