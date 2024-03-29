Understanding the Terror Attack in Moscow; Remembering Communism’s Victims | Erik Prince

Off Leash with Erik Prince | Erik Prince shares his thoughts on the terrorist attack at a suburban theater in Moscow, the history of Russian hostilities with the Muslim world, and the implications for the Middle East. Erik then reflects on a somber anniversary in the Balkans as he broadcasts from a location in Eastern Europe.





