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Auckland Mother Stands Up Against Tyranny Of The New Normal Police
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270 views • March 14, 2021
Credit to Sarah Smith
Anna Rose mother of 3, stood her ground today in Browns Bay, Auckland, New Zealand and let her children play on the playground despite level 3 lockdown rules.
The 2 police officers had reports that the mother had cut the tape so attempted to intimidate her into submission by breaching their own social distancing mandates.
I'd like to see the evidence which proves keeping children off playgrounds keeps them from dying of the virus.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/100049978755183/videos/255172532825370/
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Anna Rose mother of 3, stood her ground today in Browns Bay, Auckland, New Zealand and let her children play on the playground despite level 3 lockdown rules.
The 2 police officers had reports that the mother had cut the tape so attempted to intimidate her into submission by breaching their own social distancing mandates.
I'd like to see the evidence which proves keeping children off playgrounds keeps them from dying of the virus.
Source: https://www.facebook.com/100049978755183/videos/255172532825370/
**FAIR USE**
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.
Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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