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Spanish Police Officer Stands Up to Covid Rules
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121 views • April 20, 2021
UK Column News - 14th April 2021
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
Elmundo Article: - https://bit.ly/32b7U00
"The Alicante City Council has suspended one year, seven months and 15 days of employment and salary to a local police officer for refusing to wear the mask"..
"This is the penalty for staying alive, for staying healthy," he continues, "this is what separates us men from cowards."
"I am not going to put on the mask. And if in a year, seven months and 15 days the thing continues the same, I will go back whatever they want".
PORTUGAL
Police overreaction to some people planting trees.
https://bit.ly/3aaLMHy
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/featured
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
Elmundo Article: - https://bit.ly/32b7U00
"The Alicante City Council has suspended one year, seven months and 15 days of employment and salary to a local police officer for refusing to wear the mask"..
"This is the penalty for staying alive, for staying healthy," he continues, "this is what separates us men from cowards."
"I am not going to put on the mask. And if in a year, seven months and 15 days the thing continues the same, I will go back whatever they want".
PORTUGAL
Police overreaction to some people planting trees.
https://bit.ly/3aaLMHy
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/featured
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